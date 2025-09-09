Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

Thousands joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat

Nepal Protest

Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening formed an investigation committee to look into the day's violence, which so far has claimed 19 lives.

The committee has given 15 days time to prepare a report.

"The committee has been given 15 days time to prepare the report and submit it, looking into the aspects of how the situation escalated and the possible factors behind it. TOR (Terms of Reference) has been drafted accordingly," a source told ANI.

Thousands of youths joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat.

 

Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone, while two deaths were recorded in Sunsari district, where a similar protest had convened.

Also Read

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS

Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

Security, Manipur Security

Kuki-Zo groups sign peace pact with govt, agree to uphold Manipur's unity

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO has inspired followers, say prosecutors

gavel law cases

2018 Bhima Koregaon violence: Inquiry commission gets 3-month extension

Security, Manipur Security

President's rule in Manipur to be extended by 6 months amid ongoing unrest

From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as 'Nepo Kid' and 'Nepo Babies' have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries during today's protests.

In a Facebook post, she extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and vigilance.

Hamdy also appealed to the government to ensure an environment where citizens can safely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

Monday marks the deadliest day in Nepali history since the overthrow of the monarchy in 2006, when a total of 18 people died in weeks of protest.

During the protest, the police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters. The police fired while taking cover inside the parliament as the protestors swarmed into the building and set the entrance on fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

At least 10 killed as freight train slams into bus outside Mexico City

At least 10 killed as freight train slams into bus outside Mexico City

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of new rocket engine for ICBMs

Vladimir Putin, Putin

US, European officials meet to discuss new sanctions, tariffs on Russia

Lachlan Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's eldest son gets control of media empire in $3.3 bn deal

Nepal Protest

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media

Topics : violence Nepal Cabinet Committees Protest Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon