Congress accuses govt of favouring Adani with yellow peas import policy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government's import policy for yellow peas has "reaped substantial profits" for the Adani Group with farmers suffering "huge losses".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this was yet another clear example of how the "so-called 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has been reduced to 'Modani-nirbhar Bharat'".

He said that in 2014-25, India imported over 67 lakh tonnes of pulses, of which approximately 30 lakh tonnes were yellow peas, which is considered a substitute to pulses.

Ramesh pointed out that due to the absence of import duty on yellow peas, imported peas are reaching the market at a significantly lower price compared to domestic pulses.

 

"The price of imported peas is Rs 3,500 per quintal, which is roughly half the MSP of Rs 7,000-8,000 per quintal for domestic pulses. As a result, cheap imports have flooded the market, making it impossible for domestic pulses to compete, rendering them unprofitable for farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh," he said in a post on X.

While farmers are suffering huge losses, the largest importer of yellow peas the Adani Group has reaped substantial profits, Ramesh claimed.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or the Adani Group on the Congress' claims.

To curb high food inflation, the 50 per cent basic customs duty on yellow peas was "temporarily" removed in December 2023; however, despite repeated appeals from farmers, the government has continued with this decision, Ramesh said.

"Even institutions like the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), NITI Aayog, and the Supreme Court have advised imposing restrictions on unrestricted imports to protect farmers. Yet, the central government ignored these warnings and continued the customs duty exemption on yellow peas," he said, adding that now, this exemption has been extended until March 2026.

"This is yet another clear example of how the so-called 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has, in reality, become a 'Modani-Nirbhar Bharat," Ramesh said.

"Modani ki peeli daal mein kuch toh kaala hai," he said in his post in Hindi, taking a dig at the Adani Group and the central government.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

