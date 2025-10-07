Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to open India Mobile Congress 2025; 6G, satellite tech in focus

Earlier on Monday, Union Telecom Minister Scindia said during a press briefing that the IMC served as a "highway and carriageway" for emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister for Telecommunications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will also attend various sessions during the four-day event, starting October 8, according to senior government officials.
 
Earlier on Monday, Union Telecom Minister Scindia said during a press briefing that the IMC served as a “highway and carriageway” for emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These, he said, would support applications that connect India to the world and vice versa.
 
 
“This year's IMC 2025 will host almost 150,000 visitors, with 7,000 delegates from 150 countries. More than 400 exhibitors will be present,” Scindia said.
 
6G, AI and satellite communications take centre stage
 
The ninth edition of the flagship telecom event will feature companies showcasing innovations in 6G, artificial intelligence, satellite communications, telecom cybersecurity, and other key areas.

“India Mobile Congress 2025 marks a new pinnacle in our journey, solidifying our role as Asia's epicentre for technology and innovation. This year, we are proud to host expanding global collaborations through dedicated country pavilions, while also fostering our vibrant startup ecosystem,” said Ramakrishna P, chief executive officer of IMC.
 
Global experts to convene for 6G symposium
 
The 6G symposium will bring together over 70 global and Indian experts, including technology leaders and academics from premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology.
 
“The high-level discussions will explore crucial 6G themes such as global initiatives, key use cases, enabling technologies, AI-native networks, non-terrestrial connectivity, and spectrum harmonisation,” Ramakrishna said.
 

