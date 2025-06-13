Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CAG engaging CA firms will not compromise auditor's independence, says ICAI

CAG engaging CA firms will not compromise auditor's independence, says ICAI

In a detailed statement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said the engagement of CA firms by the CAG is in no way a compromise of its independence or constitutional function

ICAI acts against four CAs for misconduct post demonetisation

"Additionally, the scheme is expected to contribute to the organisation's (CAG) capacity building which would be used to augment compliance and performance audits of the autonomous bodies," it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Friday said the engagement of CA firms by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will not compromise the independence of the apex auditor.

The comments from ICAI comes in the backdrop of Madurai MP S Venkatesan (CPM) writing a letter to President Droupadi Murmu objecting to the CAG's plan to hire CA firms for auditing of central autonomous bodies will strengthen the auditing process.

In a detailed statement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said the engagement of CA firms by the CAG is in no way a compromise of its independence or constitutional function.

 

"... Rather (it is) a strategic step to ensure effective coverage, domain-specific audit quality, and timely audit execution," it said.

Further, the statement said, the move is fully supported by professional standards, and ethical safeguards embedded in the ICAI's framework.

Also Read

PremiumInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI to review IndusInd Bank's books over forex accounting lapses

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI revised schedule for CA Inter and Final exams 2025. Full details here

ICAI India

ICAI reschedules CA exams to May 16-24 after security situation improves

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI postpones remaining CA exams amid Indo-Pak tensions, new dates awaited

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI to assess financial aspects of 'One Nation One Election' proposal

"Additionally, the scheme is expected to contribute to the organisation's (CAG) capacity building which would be used to augment compliance and performance audits of the autonomous bodies," it added.

In the letter to the President on June 3, the MP claimed that the move dilutes the independence of CAG and principles envisaged by the Constitution.

On Thursday, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Commercial) Anand Mohan Bajaj said hiring CA firms for auditing of central autonomous bodies will strengthen the auditing process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile

India may ease EV localisation rules amid China rare earth export curbs

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt establishing 2,700 smart classrooms in state for Rs 324.56 crore

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Operation Chakra-V: CBI raids 10 sites in nationwide cyber fraud crackdown

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Will be transparent in our communication on plane crash: Tata chairman

Tourists, tourism

Madhya Pradesh, France sign PoU to boost cultural, tourism ties for 3 years

Topics : ICAI cag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon