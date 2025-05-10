Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 10:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / ICAI reschedules CA exams to May 16-24 after security situation improves

ICAI reschedules CA exams to May 16-24 after security situation improves

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air, sea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Saturday night.

The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025.

The ICAI had earlier this week announced postponement of the exams.

"In view of the favourable developments in security situation in the country, it has been decided that CA Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 14 will now be held from May 16 to 24," the ICAI said in a notification.

 

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

Topics : Operation Sindoor News ICAI chartered accountants Entrance Exams Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict

First Published: May 10 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

