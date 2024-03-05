Sensex (    %)
                        
Calcutta HC Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay sends his resignation to Prez, CJI

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday

Judiciary, law, gavel

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, sources said.
Justice Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam, they said.
He came to his chamber at the high court in the morning, following which the resignation letter was sent.
He is scheduled to address the press in the afternoon, where he is likely to divulge his future plans, amid speculations that he will join politics.
Justice Gangopadhyay had on Sunday announced that he will resign on March 5.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

