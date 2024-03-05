PM Modi to dedicate projects in Odisha, Rahul to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha on Tuesday, amid speculation of a potential electoral alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

An official familiar with the matter stated that PM Modi would arrive in Bhubaneswar on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from Telangana in the afternoon and then proceed to Chandikhole in Jajpur district by helicopter to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects in the oil and gas, railways, road, transport, highways, and atomic energy sectors.

Upon arriving in Odisha, the prime minister will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation's monoethylene glycol project at the Paradip Refinery, which will further help reduce India's import dependency. Monoethylene glycol is used in the manufacture of polyester resins, films, fibres, antifreeze, coolants, aircraft anti-icer and de-icers, and solvents.

He will also inaugurate a 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate a 0.6 million metric tonne per annum LPG import facility at Paradip, aimed at augmenting the import infrastructure on India's east coast.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the four-laning of the Singhara to Binjabahal section of NH-49, four-laning of the Binjabahal to Tileibani section of NH-49, four-laning of the Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18, and four-laning of the Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the eight-laning of the Chandikhole-Paradip section and dedicate the 162-km Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line, which will enhance the capacity of the existing traffic facilities and facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants.

The projects to be inaugurated in the railway sector also include the CONCOR Container Depot at Kalinga Nagar, which will boost domestic and international trade. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji, and the upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal.

Other railway projects, including flagging off the first passenger train on the Paradip-Haridaspur section, would also be taken up.

The prime minister will also inaugurate 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd. This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

After the official functions, PM Modi would address a public meeting at Chandikhole. This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Odisha in a month. During his visit to Sambalpur on February 3, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore.

On the other hand, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday at around 2 pm.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI, "Today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On November 29, 2022, Rahul Gandhi visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and today again he is visiting there."

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Akodiya Naka, Sarangpur, at 8:30 am. The Yatra will take a break around noon, and after Rahul Gandhi's Mahakaleshwar Temple visit, the padyatra will resume from Gopal Mandir to Dewas Gate via Kanthal Chauraha-Fawara Chowk followed by a public address. The night halt will be at Ingoriya, Badnagar Road, Ujjain.