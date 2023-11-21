Poised to transform transportation landscape, says Odisha CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation on Monday signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project (Phase-I) from Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia in Cuttack.

The DMRC will work as a turn-key consultant for the project. The MoU was signed in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on a virtual platform. The project is targeted to be completed in four years.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this pact signals the emergence of a new epoch in the transportation history of Odisha.

He further said that we are now poised to transform the transportation landscape in the capital region.

This is a flagship programme under the 5T Initiative of my government that will also symbolize the emergence of a new Odisha, he added.

Speaking on the significance of the project, he said, "My Cabinet has approved the First Phase of the Metro Project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square at a cost of Rs Six Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Five Crore. This is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the state government."

Expressing happiness over the project, he said, "I am happy that my government is delivering yet another promise that was made as part of our manifesto in 2019."

Appreciating the expertise of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, he said that DMRC is a pioneer in the field of construction and operation of metro rail in the country.

He expressed confidence that the construction of the Metro Rail will be of world-class standard and will be completed on time.

He wished grand success for the endeavour and hoped that this would set new benchmarks in Metro Rail history in the country.

The programme was moderated by 5T Chairman VK Pandian.

The project was announced by the Chief Minister on April 1, 2023. 5T Chairman VK Pandian on October 29 visited Trishulia to take stock of the progress in the project before the foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Housing and Urban Development Minister Smt Usha Devi said that it's a historic moment that will transform the transport sector. She appreciated the statesmanship of the Chief Minister for the project.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda said that this project will make Cuttack and Bhubaneswar truly twin cities.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that the project will not only ease out traffic in both cities; it will also spruce up the economy.

DMRC MD Vikas Kumar said that this is an apt time to start transit-oriented development in Odisha. It will spruce up the economy and push growth and development in the region.

Meanwhile, the length of the project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square is 26 km. There will be 20 Metro stations, including Capital Hospital, Rajmahal Square, Jayadev Vihar Square, and Patia Square.

It will be equipped with ultra-modern coaches, a signalling system will be adopted, and it will have an advanced ticketing system.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary G Mathivatanan delivered the welcome address, and BMRC CEO Shri Siba Prasad Samantray proposed the vote of thanks.

Among others, MLA Shri Anant Narayan Jena, Susant Rout, Mayor Sulochana Das, and other senior officers were also present.