Latest LIVE: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category with an AQI of 323

The National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370.Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline. In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other. This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mogan Reddy on Monday ordered the officials to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. "Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) said. A massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, police said.