Gems, jewellery exports fall 10.29% to $1.97 billion in Dec: GJEPC

Exports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds fell 5.48 per cent to $ 78.93 million (in Rs 670.77 crore) against $ 83.51 million (Rs 695.48 crore) a year ago, according to provisional data by GJEPC

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

The overall gems and jewellery exports declined 10.29 per cent year-on-year to $ 1,967.98 million (Rs 16,719.460 crore) due to geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in demand in China, GJEPC said on Friday.

Gems and jewellery exports stood at $ 2,193.82 million (Rs 18,269.7 crore) in December 2023, according to data from industry apex body Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

"The geopolitical tensions continue to affect the overall demand. The slowdown in demand in key export destinations, including China, has also impacted the shipments," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.

The overall export of Cut and Polished diamonds (CPD) declined 10.36 per cent to $ 773.1 million (Rs 6,569.7 crores) in December compared to $ 862.48 million (Rs 7,182.53 crores) in the same period of 2023.

 

Exports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds fell 5.48 per cent to $ 78.93 million (in Rs 670.77 crore) against $ 83.51 million (Rs 695.48 crore) a year ago, according to provisional data by GJEPC.

The total export of gold jewellery also witnessed a 3.56 per cent decline to $ 868.03 million (Rs 7,374.41 crore) in December 2024 from $ 900.11 million (Rs 7,496.27 crore) in the year-ago period.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

