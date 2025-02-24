Monday, February 24, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / CAQM revokes Grap-2 curbs in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels improve

CAQM revokes Grap-2 curbs in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels improve

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 186 at 4 pm, significantly below the 300-mark that triggers Stage 2 restrictions

With the revocation of Stage 2 curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Monday revoked the Stage 2 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) following a dip in pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 186 at 4 pm, significantly below the 300-mark that triggers Stage 2 restrictions.  ALSO READ: Delhi air quality dips to moderate as rainfall forecast brings relief

The India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict that the AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas attributes the improved air quality to better mixing height, ventilation coefficient, and "much favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants".

 

With the revocation of Stage 2 curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under Grap, which categorizes air quality into four stages Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air pollution Air quality Delhi air quality

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

