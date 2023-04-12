close

Cattle scam: Cop questioned by ED transferred to insignificant post

According to sources, the probe agency came across some properties worth hefty amounts in the names of some of Ali's relatives

IANS Kolkata
Enforcement Directorate

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
S.K. Mohammad Ali, inspector-in-charge of the Suri Police station in Birbhum district who was questioned by the ED last month in connection to the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, has been transferred to an insignificant post.

Although the district police authorities have described the transfer as a routine one, Alis new place of posting has raised doubts that it was prompted by the administration's willingness to be over controversies following his interrogation by the central agency sleuths.

He has been transferred as inspector of the district enforcement branch, a post which had been vacant for a while.

Besides the ED, Ali was also been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the scam.

When the ED had summoned Ali to Delhi for questioning, he was asked to be present with all related documents pertaining to his bank accounts and properties.

According to sources, the probe agency came across some properties worth hefty amounts in the names of some of Ali's relatives.

He was being questioned about the source of funds for purchasing the high-value properties.

Topics : Cattle | Enforcement Directorate | Police | West Bengal | Illegal cattle smuggling

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

