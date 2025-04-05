Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBDT mandates PAN-Aadhaar linking for specific holders by 2025 end: Details

CBDT mandates PAN-Aadhaar linking for specific holders by 2025 end: Details

People who obtained their PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID rather than their actual Aadhaar number need to link cards before Dec 31, 2025

Aadhaar-PAN linking

Linking PAN card to Aadhaar | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a new directive requiring certain Permanent Account Number (PAN) holders to link their PAN with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. This applies specifically to individuals who obtained their PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID rather than their actual Aadhaar number.
 

What is PAN and Aadhaar?

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric ID issued by the Income Tax Department, essential for tax filing, financial transactions, and investments.
 
Aadhaar is a 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), used widely as proof of identity and residence.
 

Who needs to update their records?

According to the notification, individuals who were allotted PAN based on their Aadhaar enrolment ID before October 1, 2024 must update their records by linking their PAN with their actual Aadhaar number. The directive was issued on April 3, 2025, under Section 139AA(2A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
 
 

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar?

The exact process for linking PAN and Aadhaar for these specific holders is yet to be clarified. However, tax experts anticipate that the procedure will likely involve updating Aadhaar details on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal, similar to the standard PAN-Aadhaar linking process.
 

What happens if you miss the deadline?

Though the notification does not explicitly mention penalties, the following consequences may apply if a PAN holder fails to update their Aadhaar number by December 31:
  • PAN may become inoperative from January 1, 2026.
  • Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed with an inoperative PAN may be deemed invalid.
  • Refunds linked to an inoperative PAN may not be processed.
  • Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) may be deducted at higher rates.
  • TDS/TCS credits may not appear in Form 26AS, affecting tax claims.
  • Individuals may be unable to submit Form 15G/15H to avoid TDS deductions.
  • Interest on tax refunds may not be granted if PAN is inoperative.
 

Why is this update required?

The government had earlier allowed individuals to obtain PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID instead of an actual Aadhaar number. However, the Union Budget 2025 announced the discontinuation of this provision from October 1,  2024. To ensure accuracy and prevent fraud in financial transactions, the CBDT is now requiring all such PAN holders to update their records. 

More From This Section

Manoj Kumar Singh, Manoj

LIVE News: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar cremated with full state honours and three-gun salute

Manoj Kumar

Family, friends pay last respects to Hindi cinema's 'Bharat' Manoj Kumar

pregnancy

70% of maternal deaths could have been prevented in Karnataka: Report

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK

PM Modi should resolve TN fishermen issue with Sri Lanka: AIADMK's Sathyan

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

NRI contributions transform Gujarat villages under 'Vatan Prem Yojana'

Topics : Aadhar card Aadhaar card link to Pan card Pan card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon