Home / India News / NRI contributions transform Gujarat villages under 'Vatan Prem Yojana'

NRI contributions transform Gujarat villages under 'Vatan Prem Yojana'

The Vatan Prem Yojna is a fine example of collaborative development, where community effort and NRI contributions work towards the common goal of progress

Uttarsanda has received Rs 9 crore in NRI contributions, enabling projects such as the beautification of ponds and a modern bus stand (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

The rural landscape of Gujarat is witnessing a remarkable transformation thanks to the state government's 'Vatan Prem Yojana', which encourages NRIs to contribute to the development of their native villages under a public-private partnership model.

Launched in 2021, the scheme encourages donations from non-resident Indians of Gujarati origin to fund projects, such as the renovation of schools and other infrastructure works, in their native villages.

Khadal in Kheda district has benefitted from the scheme, particularly in the education sector, said village sarpanch Phulsinh Zala.

He said thanks to donations worth Rs 72 lakh from NRIs, the village now has a new school that provides quality education to nearly 400 students and inspires other villages.

 

"Children have become enthusiastic. People from other villages come here to witness this transformation. They were curious about how it was built, so I explained that it was constructed under the Vatan Prem Yojana," Zala told PTI.

Similarly, NRIs from Uttarsanda village in Kheda are also spearheading modernisation efforts.

The smart village, with a population of 12,000, is getting upgrades to schools, crematoriums, bus stops and ponds all fully funded by its NRI contributors.

Uttarsanda has received Rs 9 crore in NRI contributions, enabling projects such as the beautification of ponds and a modern bus stand.

For instance, the MI Patel English Medium School has been equipped with smart classrooms, modern projectors, clean water facilities, and CCTV surveillance, all made possible by the generous backing of the NRI community.

Kaushikbhai Patel, an NRI donor, said, "We live abroad, but our country is our love, and this is my belief, and this is what has inspired us, and this is why we are determined to work for the village."  The Vatan Prem Yojna inspired Chicago-based Hariharbhai Patel and his relatives to donate Rs 40 lakh for a new crematorium on his ancestral land, among other projects in Uttarsanda.

"This crematorium was originally named after my father, but we decided to renovate it. Then we built a new crematorium and developed it so villagers would have better facilities," Hariharbhai said.

The Vatan Prem Yojna is a fine example of collaborative development, where community effort and NRI contributions work towards the common goal of progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

