CBI arrests NHAI general manager in alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.
Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said.
A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said.

NHAI CBI Bribery highway

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Budget 2024
