CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year

Press Trust of India
Satya Pal Malik

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
The CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.
 
Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse here for "certain clarifications".
 
"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.
 
The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.
 
In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir CBI

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

