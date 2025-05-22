Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED crossing all limits, violating federal structure of the country: SC

ED crossing all limits, violating federal structure of the country: SC

CJI BR Gavai criticises the ED for breaching federal principles as SC stays investigation into TASMAC over a ₹1,000 crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC had approached the Supreme Court against the ED’s searches on the corporation’s premises.

Bhavini Mishra Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), observing that the agency was “crossing all limits” and “totally violating the federal structure of the country”.
 
“Your ED is crossing all limits. How can there be an offence against the corporation?” Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED.
 
“ED is crossing all limits. You are totally violating the federal structure of the country,” CJI Gavai reiterated.
 
The bench, comprising CJI Gavai and Justice AG Masih, was hearing petitions filed by the State of Tamil Nadu and TASMAC challenging the Madras High Court’s rejection of their plea against ED searches conducted at TASMAC’s headquarters.
 
 
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State, submitted that the Tamil Nadu government had itself filed 41 FIRs between 2014 and 2021 against liquor outlet operators for alleged corruption. 

Also Read

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka home minister faces ED raids, deputy CM Shivakumar defends him

Supreme Court, SC

'ED crossing all limits': Supreme Court stays probe into Tasmac liquor case

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

National Herald case: ED has prima facie case against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home minister

Nishant Pitti

ED to probe EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti's role in Mahadev betting app case

 
However, the ED entered the picture in 2025 and searched the TASMAC headquarters, seizing the phones and devices of senior officials, Sibal said.
 
“This is a corporation that issues liquor outlet licences. We found that some of the individuals who were given outlets were accepting cash. So the State itself filed 41 FIRs from 2014 to 2021 — against individuals, not the corporation. The ED comes into the picture in 2025 and raids the TASMAC headquarters. All phones were taken, everything cloned,” he told the court.
 
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing TASMAC, also argued that the ED had cloned the phones of TASMAC officials, infringing their right to privacy.
 
The CJI questioned how a criminal case could be made out against the corporation. “You may register against the individuals, but against the corporation — a criminal matter? Your ED is crossing all limits, Mr Raju,” the CJI said.
 
The bench issued a notice to the ED and granted a stay on further proceedings concerning the petitioners. “In the meantime, there shall be stay of further proceedings qua the petitioners,” the bench observed in its order. The ASG was given 14 days to file a reply.
 
The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC had approached the Supreme Court against the ED’s searches on the corporation’s premises.
 
The challenge was to the Madras High Court’s 23 April order, which dismissed their petitions and permitted the ED to proceed with its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
The case concerns an alleged ₹1,000 crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu. Following ED searches conducted in March, allegations surfaced that distillery companies had siphoned off unaccounted cash — which was then allegedly used to secure additional supply orders from TASMAC. Senior officials of TASMAC were accused of corruption, while its retail outlets were alleged to have charged customers more than the maximum retail price (MRP).
 

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

'Law doesn't recognise marital rape': HC drops sex charge against husband

Satyapal Malik

CBI charges former J&K governor Satyapal Malik in Kiru hydropower case

Supreme Court

Supreme Court reserves orders on challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Scam

Navi Mumbai businessman duped of ₹2.74 crore in online gaming app fraud

PremiumExpressway projects, road, uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

Topics : Enforcement Directorate TASMAC Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon