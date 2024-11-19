Business Standard
Home / India News / CBI chargesheets accused for deceiving investors in fraud deposit scheme

CBI chargesheets accused for deceiving investors in fraud deposit scheme

CBI registered the instant case against the private firm, its proprietor, charge sheeted accused

CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against an accused private person.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against an accused private person representing an Assam-based private consultancy firm, in a case related to allegations of deceiving investors of irregular deposit scheme in Assam, before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chandmari, Guwahati.

The chargesheet was filed under Section 25 read with Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019; Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code; and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

CBI registered the instant case against the private firm, its proprietor, charge sheeted accused, and others following a recommendation by the Assam Government.

 

The case pertains to alleged violations under Sections 3(5), 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS, 2023), and Section 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

It has been alleged that, since 2018, the accused persons had collected substantial sums of money from several depositors by offering guaranteed returns.

In return, they provided depositors with documents executed on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof of the transactions.

More From This Section

Anil Deshmukh

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 unidentified persons for murder bid

SpaceX

LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air pollution takes centre stage at COP29, experts call for action

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Health secy issues advisory as AQI worsens, SC enforces Grap IV in Delhi

Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

PM Modi meets Starmer, says eager to work closely in tech, green energy

However, over the past months, many depositors reported irregular payments, with several failing to receive their promised returns altogether.

The first arrest in the case was made on August 22 this year, when aforesaid charge-sheeted accused was apprehended. The said accused proprietor and others are presently under the Judicial Custody.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.

Earlier, the Assam government had transferred 41 cases related to various unregulated deposit schemes. During the investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

INX Media Case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's stand on Chidambaram's plea to defer

S M Khan

Distinguished IIS officer S M Khan dies at 67 after brief illness

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

No criminal conspiracy by ICICI officials in NDTV loan repayment case: CBI

ongc

ONGC ex-manager Sonkar convicted in graft case after 16 year trial

Supreme Court, SC

SC sends notice to K'taka, Shivakumar on CBI plea over consent withdrawal

Topics : CBI Cyber fraud transactions deposit schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon