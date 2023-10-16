CBI files chargesheet against six accused in Manipur viral video case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) before the Special Judge, CBI Court at Guwahati in Manipur viral video case.

CBI had registered a case on the request of the Manipur Government and further notification from the Government of India and taken over the investigation of the Case of NSK Police Station in District Thoubal.

It was alleged that, on May 4, a mob of approximately 900-1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi District of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, sexually assaulted women.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.

CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident.

A Chargesheet was filed on Monday before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Further investigation is continuing, including the identification of other accused involved in the offences besides other aspects of the case.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

Also Read Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking same-sex marriage validity tomorrow Cannot keep Sisodia in jail in excise policy cases indefinitely: SC to CBI India set to boycott China's Belt and Road forum for a third time Mumbai airport recorded 33% increase in passenger traffic in Q3CY23 MDBs should work to increase private financing by $500 bn by 2030: Experts