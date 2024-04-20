Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CBI team visits Sandeshkhali to probe alleged crimes against women

The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 10-member team of the CBI on Saturday visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing, an official said.
One part of the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited houses of the victims in Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Another part of the team visited Sandeshkhali Police Station and spoke with local policemen regarding the investigation.
"We are in Sandeshkhali to speak to villagers in connection with crimes against women and land-grabbing. We are noting down their allegations," the official told PTI.
The Calcutta High Court last week ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.
The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration distribution scam case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee CBI Mamata vs CBI West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon