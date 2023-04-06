close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBIC waives interest on Customs duty payable via ECL between April 1-10

KPMG Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said importers have been facing challenges for the last couple of days owing to system glitches linked to ECL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Customs, excise

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid system glitches faced by EXIM traders, the CBIC on Thursday waived interest on Customs duty payable through the Electronic Cash Ledger (ECL) between April 1-10.

An upgraded Customs duty payments system was launched by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on April 1. However, members of trade complained of difficulties in making duty payments over the customs automated system.

"In order to alleviate burden of EXIM Trade, owing to pending resolution of duty payment issues on customs portal, CBIC has waived interest on duty payable in respect of goods where payment is to be made from ECL from April 1 to April 10," CBIC said.

Through the Customs (Waiver of Interest) Order, 2023, the CBIC said in respect of the Bills of Entry for which import duty payment has already occurred and integrated in ICES during the said period, traders can claim refund of interest.

KPMG Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said importers have been facing challenges for the last couple of days owing to system glitches linked to ECL.

"The Government has announced addressal measures like waiver of demurrage and interest on such delays. Also, acceptance of bank confirmations for payment of duty would help clearance of urgent imports and address commerical concerns on delays," Jain added.

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

Chatroom: 'Export duty is not part of the price paid or payable for goods'

Customs, excise mop-up likely to see Rs 1-trillion shortfall in FY23

Top Headlines: Tax-free slab to Rs 5 lakh, basic Customs duty cut, and more

Delhi to have 100 EV charging station with lowest rates by July-end: Atishi

17th Lok Sabha likely to be shortest since 1952, says PRS report

Assam government's 2021-22 budget unrealistic, overestimated, says CAG

MCD school to be upgraded on lines of Delhi govt schools in 5 yrs: Kejriwal

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 cr in illegal forex trading case

Topics : Custom duty hike | EXIM

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon