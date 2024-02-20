Sensex (    %)
                        
CCI approves Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79% stake purchase in Pricol

Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 in various segments in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.
Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 in various segments in India.
The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79 per cent (approx.) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, according to a release.
Pricol manufactures automobile components for OEMs, Tier-1 and replacement markets across India and globally.
Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator CCI.

Topics : CCI Minda Corporation Pricol mergers and acquisitions

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

