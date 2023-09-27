close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.33%)
19608.65 -65.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.00%)
5815.45 + 57.50
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
40460.90 + 55.20
Nifty Bank (-0.67%)
44465.85 -300.25
Heatmap

CEC Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with Seychelles to expand 'cooperation'

Earlier this year, Rajiv Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay in Bhutan

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar

The MoU was signed to boost the exchange of best practices in election management and training officials

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electoral Commission Chairperson of Seychelles Danny Lucas on 'Electoral Cooperation' in the capital of Seychelles.
The MoU was signed to boost the exchange of best practices in election management and training officials.
Taking to their social media 'X', the Election Commission of India stated, "#ECI Expands Electoral Collaboration. CEC @rajivkumarec & Mr. Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission #Seychelles sign MoU on 'Electoral Cooperation' at Victoria, Seychelles. MoU to strengthen the exchange of best practices in election mgt. & training of officials."
Indo-Seychelles relations have been characterised by close friendship, understanding and cooperation. To facilitate cooperation further a number of bilateral agreements/MOUs have already been signed during the last few decades.
Earlier this year, Rajiv Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay in Bhutan.
According to an official press release by the Election Commission of India, the visit to Bhutan by CEC Rajiv Kumar happened almost after a decade, on the invitation of the CEC of Bhutan to further strengthen the cooperation between the two EMBs.

Also Read

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

UP's Election Commission to adopt ECI's voter list to eliminate duplication

C'garh CM gives Rs 2,000 cr to welfare scheme beneficiaries, Sonia hails

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

This isn't govt policy, open to specific info: EAM on Canada's allegations

Law Commission to clear its stand on One nation one election today

Clash between India and Canada threatens to hurt trade, investment

LIVE: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy, says EAM

Earlier in March this year, a delegation of the French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs led by its chairman Jean-Louis Bourlanges held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Rajiv Kumar chief election commissioner Electoral reforms

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon