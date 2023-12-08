The central government has allocated 1,972 MW additional power to Jammu & Kashmir to meet winter electricity demand.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha met Union Power Minister R K Singh in New Delhi last evening in the wake of rising power demand in UT, as a result of economic growth and increasing electrification, during the ongoing winter season, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the LG informed that the current demand of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has touched around 2,800 MW with a deficit of approximately 1,400 MW in the current winter season.

Sinha requested the Union Power Minister for allocating more power to the UT. Singh apprised LG that the Ministry of Power has already allocated 1,500 MW from central pool to meet the winter requirements of J&K.

Further, 472 MW is also allocated under Shakti policy, for which, Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Power department of J&K is proposed to be signed by the end of December 2023.

Overall, 1972 MW of additional allocation has been made by the Central government to take care of the urgent power requirement of the Union Territory, it stated.

The Minister directed the officers of the Ministry of Power to ensure adequate allocation of Power to the UT of J&K to meet the rising demand, it stated.

Singh reviewed various programmes of the Ministry of Power being implemented in the UT, under Central Sector Schemes.

The LG requested the Power Minister to allocate additional funds under RDSS for further upgradation and modernisation of the distribution infrastructure in the UT, including replacement of outdated conductors, transformers and poles.

Singh suggested the LG to send proposals in this regard and assured him that the Ministry will positively consider the proposal for the development of J&K.