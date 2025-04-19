Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre approves over Rs 2K crore for MGNREGA wage payments in Bihar

The arrears of MNREGA workers will also be paid after getting funds. | File Image

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

The Centre on Saturday sanctioned the release of Rs 2,102.24 crore to Bihar for the payment of the first installment of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the financial year 2025-26.

The amount will be used to pay the wages of MGNREGA labourers in the state.

A letter to this effect was issued by the Union Ministry of Rural Development from New Delhi.

Commenting on it, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "The development comes barely five days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar. The NDA government is committed to the welfare of MGNREGA workers. To pay the wages of MGNREGA labourers, the Centre has approved the release of Rs 2,102.24 crore as the first installment. We thank the PM for it."  Out of the total sanctioned fund, Rs 411.47 crore will be distributed among SC labourers, Rs 438.9 for ST labourers and Rs 164 crore for Other Class workers. The arrears of MNREGA workers will also be paid after getting funds.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 10:37 PM IST


