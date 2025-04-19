Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt to set up Integrated Control Centre for enhanced work output

Delhi govt to set up Integrated Control Centre for enhanced work output

A majority of the waterlogging hotspots and traffic jam locations are under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD), which manages 1,400 kilometres of road network in the city

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

This Integrated Control Centre, according to officials, will help in managing issues like waterlogging and eliminating dark spots across the city. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will set up an Integrated Control Centre for better coordination among all departments to address pressing issues of waterlogging and traffic congestion, an official said on Saturday.

The decision in this regard was taken in a recent meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with the heads of several departments, including power and PWD, where the issue of traffic congestion and flooding points was discussed.

The official said that instructions have been given "to complete the work on 233 traffic congestion points marked to make the traffic system of the capital smooth".

"An Integrated Control Centre will be created for better coordination and monitoring of all these works so that all departments can work in synergy," he added.

 

This Integrated Control Centre, according to officials, will help in managing issues like waterlogging and eliminating dark spots across the city besides traffic congestion.

Also Read

Ayushman Bharat Health Centre

Delhi govt directs 110 hospitals to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt directs schools to frame smartphone usage policy after HC ruling

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Govt making every effort to ensure waterlogging-free monsoon, says Delhi CM

Police, Delhi Police

Loudspeakers in Delhi now require police permission, says standing order

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam

Delhi govt targets dummy schools, issues notices, starts de-recognition

A majority of the waterlogging hotspots and traffic jam locations are under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD), which manages 1,400 kilometres of road network in the city.

"The chief minister has asked to ensure that major jam areas are improved and traffic is improved with proper guidelines," the official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has identified 4,780 dark spots. The street lights have been repaired at 1,989 out of about 3,000 dark spots under the PWD's jurisdiction.

The chief minister has directed immediate corrective action on all other marked dark spots and the PWD has been instructed to cover all remaining dark spots in the next 10 days, he added.

This comes as multiplicity of authorities has always been a major challenge in the national capital's progress. Several infrastructure projects are mostly completed past the set deadlines because of lack of coordination among different agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Local trains

Chennai launches South India's first AC EMU train on suburban route

Vishva Hindu Parishad, VHP, Bajrang Dal

VHP protests Murshidabad violence nationwide, demands President's rule

Rahul Gandhi

'I inherited truth and courage from Jawaharlal Nehru,' says Rahul Gandhi

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Family seeks govt help to bring home body of Indian student shot in Canada

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Rammohan Naidu says Baruva beach in Andhra Pradesh to be tourism hub

Topics : Delhi government Delhi-NCR Waterlogging

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon