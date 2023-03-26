close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga from Varanasi to Haldia: Minister

The Centre is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Kalyani
Ganga Vilas, India's luxury cruise

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said on Sunday.

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, he said the Centre was also developing 118 waterways in the country.

"The 118 new waterways will reduce distance, lower transportation costs and benefit small traders, daily passengers and students. It will strengthen the economy," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussing on the infrastructure development of the country which has been neglected for a long, he said.

"We want the cooperation of the West Bengal government for infrastructure development as the state needs it," he said.

Thakur said the four jetties he inaugurated were built at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Also Read

Indian Oil keen for developing Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise in Varanasi today

Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr

PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata

Akashdeep to be lit at Varanasi's Ganga Ghat in memory of brave warriors

Sarbananda Sonowal welcomes AFSPA withdrawal from more parts of Northeast

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha as per rules: Jitendra Singh

Maharashtra reports 397 new coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Piyush Goyal, Lithuania Ambassador flag off G-20 Yuva Slum Daud in Delhi

State scan: BJP bets big on PESA to woo tribal turf in Madhya Pradesh

He also initiated various development along the Ichamati river -- National Waterway 44, in the North 24 Parganas district. The works will be undertaken across 24 km along the river, from Berigopalpore to Taranipore.

Topics : Centre | Varanasi | Ganga

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon