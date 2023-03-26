close

Piyush Goyal, Lithuania Ambassador flag off G-20 Yuva Slum Daud in Delhi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Lithuania Ambassador to India Diana Mickeviciene on Sunday flagged off 'Gandhi Darshan, G-20 Yuva Slum Daud' at Amardev Public School in the national capital.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister

Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Lithuania Ambassador to India Diana Mickeviciene on Sunday flagged off 'Gandhi Darshan, G-20 Yuva Slum Daud' at Amardev Public School in the national capital.

While addressing the public gathered at the event, Piyush Goyal said, "PM Modi has encouraged our children to develop the habit of playing sports. He is inculcating the culture of sports in society".

The Union Minister mentioned that the country is moving forward on the vision of Mahatma Gandhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Gandhiji talked about Swachhta and PM Modi spread his message and implemented the schemes related to Swachhta in the whole country. Swachhta has become part of our lives now. Now the country is moving forward on the vision of Mahatma Gandhi under the leadership and governance of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Goyal also took to Twitter to post," Jo Khelega vo khilega! With this mantra today the G20 youth slum race was flagged off. Our youth are the strength of this country and are going to raise the prestige of this country in times to come".

Speaking on the occassion, Lithuania Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene appealed to the youth to run and get inspired by the life of athlete Milkha Singh.

"Ten years ago I watched a movie, Bhag Milkha Bhag, today many Milkhas are among you. So keep running," she said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva along with Bjp leader Vijay Goel also attended the event.

In this regard, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva took to Twitter to post, "Flagged off Gandhi Darshan G-20 Youth Slum Run today along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Vijay Goel. The objective of this run is to highlight the sporting talent of the youth of the slums of Delhi".

Topics : Piyush Goyal | G-20 summit

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

