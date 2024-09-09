Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre dissolves key statistics panel; Oppn alleges link to census demand

Centre dissolves key statistics panel; Oppn alleges link to census demand

The Congress criticised the Centre for dissolving the Standing Committee on Statistics, claiming it was due to their questions about the delayed 2021 Census

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Sunday criticised the Centre for “quietly” dissolving the Standing Committee on Statistics, alleging it was done as its members repeatedly asked why there was a delay in conducting the decennial Census due in 2021.

“And for what? Simply for repeatedly asking the Government why the decennial Census last due in 2021 has still not been conducted...,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said that this decision has led to at least 100 million Indians being denied ration benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
 

According to a report by The Hindu, the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has “quietly” dissolved the 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) headed by former chief statistician of the country Pronab Sen. Reacting to the development, Sen told The Hindu that the members were not informed about any reasons.

Contrary to the allegations, the Centre said that the decision was taken as the panel’s work overlapped with a new committee’s tasks, referring to the formation of the Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys.

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

What will be India's position at G20 on proposal of 'billionaire tax': Cong

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Sexual assault on dead body not rape

15-year-old boy dies after 'fake doctor' performs surgery using YouTube

Ganesh Chaturthi, India, Maharashtra

Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Lufthansa fined Rs 1 lakh for not informing passenger about Schengen visa


The delay in Census, last conducted in 2011, has brought significant criticism against the Narendra Modi government.

In August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Census exercise would be carried out at an appropriate time. In response, Ramesh had taken a satirical dig at the minister for revealing a “top secret”.

The house listing phase of the census and the National Population Register update were set for April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to Covid-19. The Centre is yet to announce a new schedule. Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition has been demanding to conduct a ‘caste census’, noting that the move would give an “X-ray” of the country, crucial to ensure equitable share for every section.

Also Read

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS

RSS backs caste census for welfare, opposes its use for electoral purposes

Supreme Court, SC

'Domain of governance': SC refuses to entertain plea for caste census

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

'Such clarity on census delayed for over three yrs': Cong takes dig at Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Caste census required for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Census to happen at right time; Article 370 will never be restored: Shah

Topics : census BS Web Reports Statistics Modi govt Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon