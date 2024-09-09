Business Standard
Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and senior police officers visited the incident site and promised strict action against the culprits

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022. Source: Pexels

Police detained some minors in this connection and brought them to Lalgate police station Source: Pexels

Press Trust of India Surat
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

An idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged after some persons allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the ongoing Ganpati festival in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Monday.
After some minors were detained in connection with the incident which took place in Saiyedpura locality late Sunday night, a mob of around 300 persons gathered at Lalgate police station to protest the action against their community members.
Two groups there pelted stones at each other in which some cops were injured and a police vehicle was damaged, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut told reporters.
 
Police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob, he said.
So far, 32 persons have been detained and two separate FIRs registered in connection with these incidents, officials said.
"Every single person who has disturbed peace of the city will be nabbed and none will be spared," Sanghavi told reporters.
As per police, some miscreants travelling in an autorickshaw threw stones at the Ganesh pandal, damaging the idol.
Police detained some minors in this connection and brought them to Lalgate police station.
"A mob of 200-300 persons gathered and gheraoed the police station over some minors from their community being detained. In the riot that ensued, some policemen were injured and a police vehicle was damaged," an official said.
Gahlaut said when the mob gathered at the police station to register their protest against the detention of persons from their community, two groups started pelting stones at each other in which some police personnel were injured.
"Police fired teargas shells and used batons (to disperse the protesters). We are carrying out a combing operation in the area and have detained several accused. We have CCTV footage and video camera recordings which will be used to arrest the accused and ensure strict punishment to them," he said.
The persons who allegedly threw stones at the idol were booked under various Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita provisions, including unlawful assembly, injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class, and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
Members of the mob that indulged in violence were booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, damage to public property, etc, police said.

Topics : Ganesh Surat Gujarat government

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

