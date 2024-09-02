The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday indicated its support for a caste census, terming such data collection as an important tool to ensure the welfare of communities that have lagged behind, but with the caveat that the exercise should not be exploited for political or electoral expediency.

In the context of speculation of friction between itself and its ideological offspring, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during the course of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the RSS maintained that all was well, but asserted that it was the organisation's prerogative whether it sends its pracharaks and swayamsevaks, or volunteers, to serve in various capacities in the BJP.



The RSS’ qualified support for a caste census comes in the context of demands by the Opposition INDIA bloc, and also from some of the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), such as the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), for a nationwide caste census.

Addressing the media in Kerala’s Palakkad after a three-day coordination conclave of the RSS, its Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, or national publicity chief, Sunil Ambekar said caste and caste relations were a "very sensitive issue" for Hindu society and it is an important issue "for our national unity and integrity".

Ambekar said that the RSS believes some communities and castes that are lagging behind need special attention. To address this, the government needs data. He said it has been an established practice. “Earlier also, it (the government) has taken (such data), and so it can do it again. But it should be done only for the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool for elections. So we put this forth with a line of caution for everyone,” Ambekar said.

Ever since the Opposition INDIA bloc demanded a caste census, the BJP leadership had taken to talk of welfare of the four ‘castes’, namely, women, the poor, farmers, and youth. If earlier the BJP had alleged that the Opposition's demand would divide Hindu society while it is trying to consolidate it, the party has been taciturn in its response to the Opposition’s demand for a caste census after the Lok Sabha election results.

The meeting also discussed the recent Supreme Court order on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and said no steps should be taken without the consensus of the communities concerned. Some of the BJP’s allies, especially the LJP (RV), have opposed the sub-classification of SCs, while the BJP has remained tight-lipped on the issue. Ambekar’s comments on Monday suggest that the RSS, which has had a sustained Dalit outreach in the last couple of decades, favours seeking a consensus on the issue.

Ambekar said the three-day meet of the RSS discussed alleged conversions taking place in Tamil Nadu, which he termed "very worrisome". The RSS also urged the government to engage in dialogue with the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities. The RSS meet condemned the incident of violence against a female doctor in West Bengal. Ambekar said laws needed amending to ensure swift justice for women who suffer atrocities.