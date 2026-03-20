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Centre eases pet import rules for Indians returning from West Asia

India has eased pet import rules for citizens returning from conflict-hit West Asia, allowing dogs and cats with relaxed documentation and vaccination norms

rabies vaccination pets

Ordinarily, pets can only be brought into India through designated airports and must meet strict requirements.(Photo: Pexels)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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The Centre has temporarily eased rules to allow Indians returning from conflict-hit West Asian countries to bring back their pet dogs and cats without strict formalities, The Economic Times reported on Friday.
 
The move was initiated by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) amid reports of widespread pet abandonment across the region. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs subsequently directed field officials to permit such imports, the report added.
 
DAHD’s relaxed pre-conditions now require owners to declare that the pet has been living with them for at least one month. They must also present a vaccination certificate, pet book or passport indicating vaccination history. However, delayed or due vaccinations will be considered given the circumstances, according to The Economic Times. DAHD has also advised citizens transporting pets from a neighbouring country to get them checked by local veterinary authorities at the airport.
 
 
Officials said the decision followed multiple requests from distressed pet owners seeking permission to travel with their animals.
 
Ordinarily, pets can only be brought into India through designated airports and must meet strict requirements, including mandatory vaccinations, microchipping, a health certificate from the country of origin, and a no-objection certificate from the Animal Quarantine and Certification Service.
 
Under the relaxed rules, pets with valid vaccination records will undergo clinical examination before clearance. Those without documentation will be vaccinated against rabies and examined before approval. Any quarantine or medical costs arising from abnormal findings will have to be borne by the owner, the report added.
 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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