Centre plans to introduce 50 additional Amrit Bharat trains in 2024-25

ICF and RCF will manufacture 492 Amrit Bharat coaches each, while MCF will manufacture 246 coaches

Amrit Bharat train
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

To enhance the passenger experience on non-Vande trains, the Centre plans to introduce additional Amrit Bharat trains in the fiscal year 2024-25. It plans to manufacture 50 of these trains through the production units of the Ministry of Railways.

For this purpose, 1,230 coaches will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, and Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, according to sources in the railway board.

ICF and RCF will manufacture 492 Amrit Bharat coaches each, while MCF will manufacture 246 coaches.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

