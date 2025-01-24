Business Standard

Centre pledges Rs 488 crore for enhanced power grid resilience in Telangana

Additionally, the proposal from Telangana under the planned distribution scheme will be considered on priority

Power grid

To assist this, Lal said the Centre is committed to supporting the installation of smart meters in government offices under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Centre on Friday assured support to Telangana to enhance the "resilience of the power grid" and ensure reliable electricity supply across the state.

As per an official statement Friday, Union Minister for Power Shi Manohar Lal has assured support for nine new schemes under the Power System Development Fund with a total investment of Rs 488 crore.

During a review meeting held with the Chief Minister of Telangana and state officials, the Minister emphasized the importance of the state government liquidating its legacy government department dues to be paid to DISCOMs as per the committed trajectory and for ensuring timely payment of current dues, Ministry of Power said in a statement.

 

"The Minister assured support for nine new schemes under the Power System Development Fund, with a total investment of Rs 488 crore, aimed at enhancing the resilience of the power grid and ensuring reliable electricity supply across the state of Telangana," it said.

To assist this, Lal said the Centre is committed to supporting the installation of smart meters in government offices under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Additionally, the proposal from Telangana under the planned distribution scheme will be considered on priority, he added.

The Minister highlighted that an improvement in the rating of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) would lead to a reduction in the cost of interest on debt, thereby benefiting the overall financial health of the power sector.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

