India Energy Week 2025 to be 2nd largest global energy event: Hardeep Puri

India Energy Week 2025 to be 2nd largest global energy event: Hardeep Puri

India's highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will take centre stage, showcasing valuable insights and best practices as a global template for addressing energy access challenges

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

The third edition of the four-day India Energy Week, which is scheduled to take place in the National Capital from February 11, will be the second-largest energy event globally in terms of participation, exhibition space, and sessions, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Addressing the media here ahead of the four-day event, Puri, who is the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that a Clean Cooking Ministerial will also be hosted on the sidelines of the India Energy Week 2025.

The Ministerial will serve as a vital platform to strengthen collaborative efforts for accelerating the global adoption of clean cooking solutions and further amplify India's leadership role in ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reinforcing its global commitment to energy equity, the government said.

 

India's highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will take centre stage, showcasing valuable insights and best practices as a global template for addressing energy access challenges, it stated.

The India Energy Week 2025 promises will see global participation from ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders, the government said.

Noting that the event is set to achieve remarkable growth in scale and participation compared to previous editions, the Minister said the exhibition space will expand by 65 per cent to 28,000 square meters compared to the 2024 edition while the number of conference sessions will increase to 105, and global delegates will exceed 70,000.

Over 500 speakers, including key international voices, will participate, reflecting the growing global significance of the event. The conference will also host 10 country pavilions from leading nations such as the US, UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside eight thematic zones focusing on hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals, he said.

The event will see participation from over 20 foreign energy ministers or deputy ministers, along with Heads of International Organizations and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies, reflecting India's rising influence in shaping the global energy transition dialogue.

A key highlight of IEW 2025 is the focus on compelling themes, including energy security, just and orderly transitions, collaboration, resilience, capacity building, and digital advancements, the government said.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

