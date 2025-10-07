Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Centre proposes exemption for CEPTs, solid waste plants from prior approval

The draft notification on CETPs noted that significant technological progress has taken place across industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, paints and electroplating, enabling industries to manage effluents with greater efficiency and accountability. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

The government has proposed to exempt Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Common Municipal Solid Waste Management Facilities (CMSWMFs), including those having landfill sites, from the requirement of obtaining prior environmental clearance.

According to two draft notifications issued by the environment ministry on October 1 and 3, the exemption will apply to both facilities, subject to environmental safeguards being implemented and monitored through the existing consent mechanism by state pollution control boards and pollution control committees.

The ministry said CETPs and CMSWMFs are governed by strong regulatory frameworks under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, which ensure regular monitoring, inspections and mandatory reporting.

 

The draft notification on CETPs noted that significant technological progress has taken place across industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, paints and electroplating, enabling industries to manage effluents with greater efficiency and accountability.

It said the growing adoption of zero liquid discharge systems has further reduced pollution risks by ensuring complete treatment and reuse of industrial wastewater.

CETPs, which treat effluents from multiple industries, play a key role in promoting collective responsibility and self-compliance, the ministry said, adding that their establishment should be encouraged to ensure effective and centralised pollution monitoring.

Similarly, the notification on CMSWMFs said that such facilities are essential environmental services that help protect public health and the environment by managing municipal waste.

It said these facilities also contribute to the circular economy by producing compost, energy and secondary raw materials, thereby converting waste into resources.

The ministry said both expert appraisal and expert advisory committees have reviewed and endorsed the recommendations to exempt these essential environmental service facilities from prior environmental clearance, provided environmental safeguards are followed.

Objections or suggestions can be submitted to the ministry within 60 days from the date of their publication in the Gazette, the notification said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

