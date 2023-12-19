Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

On Monday, the Centre asked states and Union Territories to maintain constant vigil amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant in the country

Mohan Yadav

"We have implemented guidelines issued by the Centre regarding a new variant of COVID-19 in the entire state," he said

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said his government has implemented guidelines issued by the Centre in connection with a new variant of Covid-19, amid an uptick in the viral infection cases in some states.
Yadav on Monday night visited Hamidia Hospital, the largest state government hospital in Bhopal, to take stock of the arrangements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The health department is working with full efficiency to deal with Covid-19 as well as all other diseases," Yadav told reporters after visiting the medical facility.
"We have implemented guidelines issued by the Centre regarding a new variant of Covid-19 in the entire state," he said.
Yadav said the country got victory over the pandemic earlier also under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The CM also interacted with the attendants of patients during the visit to the hospital.
On Monday, the Centre asked states and Union Territories to maintain constant vigil amid the rise in Covid-19 cases and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant in the country.
India's first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8. Earlier, a traveller from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district tested positive for the JN.1 variant in Singapore.
In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has underlined that "due to consistent and collaborative actions between the Centre and state governments, we have been able to sustain the (Covid-19) trajectory at sustainable low rates".
"However, as the Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health," he said.
Recently, a few states like Kerala have reported a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Pant noted.

Also Read

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Mohan Yadav to be next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh: Who is he?

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

Congress leader Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

LIVE: Death toll rises to 116, over 400 injured in massive quake in China

Marital rape no less henious, silence on sexual violence must end: Guj HC

39 places in southern Tamil Nadu recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD

Allahabad HC's verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey on Tue

AERA directs airports to drop extra charges on chartered flight operators

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mohan Yadav Centre Madhya Pradesh govt Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon