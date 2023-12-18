Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

39 places in southern Tamil Nadu recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and light to moderate rainfall at most places in southern Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu floods

There were 39 extremely heavy rainfall reports, 33 very heavy rainfall reports and 12 heavy rainfall reports from such southern regions

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and light to moderate rainfall at most places in southern Tamil Nadu, the IMD said in a bulletin.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is for the 24-hour duration commencing 8.30 am on December 17 and ending at 8.30 am, the following day. The rainfall is due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto the mid-tropospheric levels over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.
Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts and isolated heavy rain in Madurai district.
There were 39 extremely heavy rainfall reports, 33 very heavy rainfall reports and 12 heavy rainfall reports from such southern regions. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district reported 95 cm, followed by Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam (both in Thoothukudi district) reporting 69 cm and 62 cm respectively.
The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists.
Rainfall over and above 21 cm is graded as extremely heavy. Between 12 and 20 cm, it is very heavy and from 7 to 11 cm heavy. The classification is based on accumulated rainfall for a 24-hour duration (cm/day).
On December 19, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Also Read

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Western Railway cancels 2525 train services for a week, here's why

800 train passengers stranded in Tamil Nadu due to floods, rescue op on

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Allahabad HC's verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey on Tue

AERA directs airports to drop extra charges on chartered flight operators

India will become third largest economy in my next innings: PM Modi

UK plans to implement carbon tax on imported goods like steel from 2027

Hyderabad most travelled city in 2023, UP most visited state: Oyo

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon