AERA directs airports to drop extra charges on chartered flight operators

Regulator AERA has directed certain airport operators to withdraw additional charges being levied on chartered flight operators and the operators concerned are refunding the additional charges.

flights

"Accordingly, AERA took up the issue with the concerned airport operators for immediate withdrawal of additional charges/making of non-aeronautical services (elite meet and greet services) as a pre-requisite for charter aircraft operations for landing at these airports."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Regulator AERA has directed certain airport operators to withdraw additional charges being levied on chartered flight operators and the operators concerned are refunding the additional charges, according to the government.
The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) regulates and approves the tariff cap for ground handling services at major airports in the country.
On Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told the Rajya Sabha that recently, AERA received complaints from some of the chartered aircraft operators that certain airport operators have increased operational charges relating to handling of chartered flights.
"Accordingly, AERA took up the issue with the concerned airport operators for immediate withdrawal of additional charges/making of non-aeronautical services (elite meet and greet services) as a pre-requisite for charter aircraft operations for landing at these airports."

"Subsequent to AERA's intervention, concerned airport operator had withdrawn the additional operational charges related to chartered aircraft operators. The airport operator is refunding these additional charges," he said in a written reply.
Separately, the minister said specific airports are not granted point of call status in the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) between India and the respective country.
He said the civil aviation ministry has received requests from the Kannur International Airport for granting it as a point of call for the designated carriers of foreign countries.
"However, currently, due to a significant imbalance in the number of points of call in favour of foreign carriers, the Government of India does not grant any non-metro airport as a new point of call to any foreign carrier," Singh said in a separate written reply.
Further, the minister said the grant of point of call for the designated carriers of foreign countries is considered based on the principles of reciprocity, the balance of benefit, future plans of Indian carriers and overall interest of the aviation sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AERA Airports in India Airports Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

