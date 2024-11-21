Centre sanctions Rs 104.66 cr for healthcare facilities in Manipur's hills

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 104.66 crore for providing health care facilities in the hill districts of the state.
Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and DoNER Minister J M Scindia for their support in developing Manipur.
For the first time, hill districts like Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong will have access to advanced medical facilities like CT Scans, MRI, ICU services, and super-specialty care—bringing healthcare closer to home. Not to mention, the Churachandpur Medical… pic.twitter.com/YZP5i0lasO— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 21, 2024
The chief minister also posted a copy of the letter sent from the Ministry of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to the state chief secretary regarding the sanction.
