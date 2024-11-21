Business Standard
Home / India News / Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in US

The arrest of Anmol Bishnoi comes amid ongoing investigations into his involvement in various criminal activities

In a statement, the State Department indicated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI | (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

As per an update by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested by US law enforcement and is currently under detention at the Pottawattamie County Jail in the city of Iowa, United States.

In an official statement to ANI, ICE stated that Bishnoi was detained at the faciility and that they could not share any further information at this time.

The arrest of Anmol Bishnoi comes amid ongoing investigations into his involvement in various criminal activities.

Earlier on Monday (local time), the US State Department had declined to comment on the potential deportation of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, who is wanted in connection with a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

 

In a statement, the State Department indicated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented, "It would be appropriate, if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department. I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment, but I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction."

This development follows Anmol Bishnoi's detention in California by the US Immigration Department last week, with reports suggesting that FBI officials and Indian security agencies have discussed the possibility of deporting him to India.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch initiated the extradition process to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India. Anmol Bishnoi is a wanted gangster involved in the firing at Salman Khan's residence and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Earlier, on October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.

He is charged in two NIA cases registered in 2022 and is also wanted for the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. Anmol Bishnoi has been linked to numerous criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Salman Khan criminal cases

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

