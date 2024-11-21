Business Standard
Home / India News / Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

The accident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

The 15 injured people have been admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post mortem of the deceased has been filed | Representative Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive collision took place between a truck and a double decker bus due to fog and overtake of the truck under the Tappal police station on the Yamuna expressway in Aligarh on Thursday, police officials confirmed.

Five people have been reported dead and 15 others have been injured travelling in the bus, CO Khair Varun Kumar said.

The accident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh.

"The double decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. During this time, the incident took place due to a massive collision between a truck and a double decker due to fog. The truck was trying to overtake the bus. The accident occured under the Tappal Police Station area on the Yamuna expressway," Varun Kumar said.

 

The 15 injured people have been admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post mortem of the deceased has been filed.

Truck has been seized from the spot, the police officials confirmed.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Delhi Police

Delhi pollution: Police asks e-commerce platforms to stop firecrackers sale

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air improves slightly after 8 days, AQI at 'very poor' level

Modi, PM Modi, Roosevelt Skerrit

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Dominica PM Skerrit in Georgetown

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in US

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, as per a press release.

Instructions have been sent to district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. The CM has also wished for the speedy recovery of the inured.

Further investigation on the accident are underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yamuna Expressway Project

Flat prices surge 170% on NCR's Yamuna Expressway in 5 years, land by 450%

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

YEIDA offers 200 acres to Ducati for India's first motorcycle race track

Yamuna Expressway Project

Pedestrian deaths rise on Yamuna Expressway despite walking ban, shows data

salevalues

Average home sale value in Bengaluru falls 7% to Rs 62 lakh this year

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 5%; PNB, BOB, Canara, SBI dip up to 7%

Topics : yamuna expressway Bus accident Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon