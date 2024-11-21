Business Standard
Home / India News / Google Doodle today: Google celebrates Nov half moon with this fun game

To celebrate the end of the Half Moon cycle, Google has launched an interactive game today. Users can earn points and unlock rewards at various levels by matching moon phases to make a full moon pair

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

With an interactive doodle honouring the mystical Half Moon, Google turned its homepage into a celestial playground on Thursday. With an entertaining and instructive twist, this one-of-a-kind tribute takes users on a wonderful journey through the lunar cycle through a card game where players compete against the moon itself. 
 
By joining different lunar stages to create full moon pairs, players are asked to test their understanding of the moon's phases. Points are awarded for winning matches, and players must finish three challenging stages to win. 

What is Google Doodle on November's Half Moon?

Tomorrow marks the end of November's last half-moon cycle. Google Doodle has created an interactive game for its customers to spark their curiosity about the lunar cycle. 
 

Steps to play the Google Doodle game

Users must compete against the moon in this game to see how well they understand the lunar cycle. Users will be asked to couple different moon phases to create a full moon pair following a quick game introduction. Participants will be able to earn extra points if their pairing is successful. 
 
To win the game, players must complete three stages. Additionally, the Google Doodle has implied that winners would receive a gift as a prize. Additionally, they can play through nine new boards to earn the four new wildcards for November.

Visibility of the Google Doodle today

India, America, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and more than twenty other nations will be able to see the Google Doodle today. The Doodle Half Moon Rises wallpaper is also available for download from the Google website. 

What is Google Doodle?

For a day, the search engine replaces its logo with a Doodle to honour and celebrate various occasions from across the globe. In the past, Google Doodle was used to honour events such as Children's Day, Republic Day, and India's Independence Day. 

Topics : Google Google Doodle online platform

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

