Centre streamlining organ donation with focus on access, awareness: Nadda

He also acknowledged the work done by States and Union Territories for augmenting organ donation and transplants and urged to learn from best practices implemented by the different states

J P Nadda

Nadda extended his gratitude to the donor families for their courage, compassion and sacrifice. (Photo: PTI)

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said that the government is continuously streamlining the process of organ donation and transplant under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the ceremony of 15th Indian Organ Donation Day, Nadda said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government of India is continuously streamlining organ donation and transplant so that more and more citizens can benefit from it. We are committed to improving the infrastructure and availability of trained manpower to ensure timely and smooth movement of organs between cities and stated and successful organ transplants." 

Highlighting the strides made by India in the direction of organ donation, Nadda stated that "since the launch of Aadhar Aadhar-based NOTTO online pledge website in 2023, more than 3.30 lakh citizens have pledged their organs to donate, marking a historic moment in public participation. This surge in pledge registration reflects a growing awareness and dedication amongst the citizens towards this shared goal."

 

Underlining the Government's efforts for organ transplantation, Nadda stated that "to make organ transplant more accessible, financial support of up to ₹15 lakh is provided to poor patients for transplantation of kidneys, liver, heart and lungs under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi. Poor patients are provided support of up to ₹10,000 per month after transplant to cover the medical expenses. Kidney transplant package has also been included in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)."

Nadda extended his gratitude to the donor families for their courage, compassion and sacrifice and commended the doctors, coordinators, nurses and NGOs and other stakeholders for their "unwavering dedication that makes the second chance at life possible." 

He also acknowledged the work done by States and Union Territories for augmenting organ donation and transplants and urged to learn from best practices implemented by the different states.

Aug 03 2025

