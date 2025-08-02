Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence: Inquiry commission gets 3-month extension

2018 Bhima Koregaon violence: Inquiry commission gets 3-month extension

The earlier extension granted to the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission was till July 31

gavel law cases

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government has given a fresh three-month extension to the inquiry commission probing the violence that took place on January 1, 2018 at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district.

The earlier extension granted to the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission was till July 31. The comission has now been given extension till October 31 to submit its report, officials said. Violence had broken out near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held in Pune. Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces, which included Dalit soldiers, over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818. The two-member commission, comprising retired chief justice of Calcutta High Court J N Patel and former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick, is probing the circumstances that triggered the riots.

 

Topics : Bhima Koregaon violence violence

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

