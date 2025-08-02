Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan has taken steps for development of tribal regions: CM Sharma

Rajasthan has taken steps for development of tribal regions: CM Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi under a programme organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Sharma said that the prime minister has worked to change the lives of small and marginal farmers by starting the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday that the state government has taken various steps for the development of tribal regions in the state.

"Farmers and tribals are the strong pillars of our society. The resolution taken to develop Rajasthan by the year 2047 will be realised only when the villages prosper, the farmers are happy and every tribal family gets respect, facilities and opportunities," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a farmers meeting in Banswara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi under a programme organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. Chief Minister Sharma was connected to this programme through video conferencing.

 

An amount of ₹1,600 crore has been transferred to the accounts of more than 76 lakh farmers of Rajasthan under the programme.

Also Read

Rajasthan, Tourism

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030premium

Rajasthan JET result 2025

Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps

Heavy Rainfall

Flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan after heavy rain, schools shut

Rajasthan collapse, school building, Jhalawar

7 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "The state government has taken various important steps for the development of the Vagad region."  The Vagad region, comprising Dungarpur, Banswara districts and nearby areas, is a tribal belt. 

Sharma said that the prime minister has worked to change the lives of small and marginal farmers by starting the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"The state government has increased the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi to ₹9,000, and it is a resolve to increase it to ₹12,000. So far, an amount of ₹6,800 crore of Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi has been transferred to more than 76 lakh farmers of the state," he said.

He said that the state government is working to provide electricity to farmers during the day.

The state Tribal Area Development Minister Babu Lal Kharadi, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat, and Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak also attended the programme.

Sharma distributed symbolic cheques of grant amount to the beneficiary farmers under the Agriculture Department's Polyhouse, Solar Energy Pump Plant, Govardhan Organic Fertiliser Scheme, Fencing and Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme at the function.

He transferred an amount of ₹137 crore to more than 28 thousand beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin through DBT. Along with this, he also handed over the symbolic keys of the house to the beneficiaries of this scheme. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

2018 Bhima Koregaon violence: Inquiry commission gets 3-month extension

raid

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids Ranjit Singh Gill's house after he joins BJP

Modi, Narendra Modi

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta meets PM Modi, Home Minister Shah

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari lays foundation for road projects, inaugurates 2 worth over ₹5k cr

Hospital beds

Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren in critical condition after brain injury

Topics : rajasthan tribal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon