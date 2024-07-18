Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train accident: Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Thursday, prompting a frantic search and rescue operation by the authorities.

The Railways has confirmed the incident. One person has been reported dead, while more details about any casualties are awaited.

The incident occurred near Jhilahi railway station near Gonda district, which is some 118 kilometres away from Lucknow.

A video of the incident has also surfaced online, showing passengers collecting their belongings and people crowding around the derailed coaches.

“The incident took place about 2.30 pm. This place is about 20 km away from Gonda district…two coaches have completely overturned and the derailed ones can be seen…casualties are not known yet but people have been running for lives,” a person at the incident site said. According to some media reports, four of the derailed coaches were air-conditioned ones.