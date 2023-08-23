India makes history: Chandrayaan-3 touches down on the Moon's south pole

After 1,105 seconds (18 minutes) of palpable excitement, felt by 1.4 billion people, India made history on Wednesday by becoming only the fourth country to successfully soft-land on the surface of the Moon with the completion of its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

At the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at the Isro Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network in Bengaluru, a wave of joy and national pride erupted, marked by applause, waving of national flags, and a mixture of emotions. Some scientists thumped their hands in elation, while others shed tears of relief after tense moments during the final stage of landing. This stage, conducted in four phases, lasted approximately 18 minutes. Prayers were even seen to be chanted as the historic achievement unfolded.

"We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon," announced Isro chairman S Somnath, as the media gallery and the entire headquarters of Isro reverberated with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." India, the first country to land on the South Pole region of the lunar surface, achieved this feat at a cost of only Rs 615 crore.

The crowd's joy reached its peak in the terminal phase of the landing when Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the ISRO team live from Johannesburg, where he was attending a Brics summit. "When we see such historic moments, it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," Modi said.

Adding a poetic touch, he continued, "'Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain' (Once we used to say Chanda mama is far away, now time will come when kids will say Chanda mama is only a tour away)." His words were met with waves of Indian flags.

The Prime Minister also laid out India's future space plans, including the Aditya L1 mission to the Sun, the Mars mission, and the ambitious Gaganyaan mission to send humans to space. "Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand par usse sakaar kiya... India is now on the Moon," he added (we conceptualised on the Earth and made it a reality on the Moon), referring to it as a success for humanity.

Also Read Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming Nasa chief congratulates India, Isro as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon PM Modi calls Isro chief, congratulates on Chandrayaan-3 success on landing US payrolls likely 306,000 lower through march than previously estimated Generation of scientists contributed to Chandrayaan-3's success: Isro chief Singapore-based startup Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India

The sense of excitement was evident during a press conference with key scientists, who were met with a standing ovation from the media – a rare gesture.

"This is the beginning of a Golden Era for India. We are launching the Aditya L1 mission to study the Sun next month itself," Somnath said. He also mentioned that Gaganyaan's initial unmanned trial could occur by the end of September or the first week of October, in addition to new phases of PSLV and SSLV launches.

ISRO expressed gratitude to NASA, the Australian space agency, and the UK for their assistance in successfully completing the project.

The key scientists instrumental in the project include Project Director P Veeramuthuvel, Associate Project Director Kalpana K, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) Director M Sankaran, and Mission Director Mohan Kumar.

As journalists departed Isro's Peenya office, chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" filled the air, encapsulating the sentiment expressed by URSC's Sankaran about his team: "We were living, sleeping, eating, and breathing Chandrayaan-3."

The celebratory atmosphere outside Isro's headquarters was a vivid testament to a nation ready to live, sleep, eat, and breathe Chandrayaan in the days ahead.