Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Singapore-based startup Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India

"We expect over 80,000 students to participate in season 1 of College Rival. The platform will also work as a talent search platform. It will help us screen the best gamers," Baillie said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Singapore-based gaming startup Ampverse plans to set up a gaming studio in India and scale up its local team, a senior company official said.
Ampverse Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Charlie Baillie told PTI that the company will operate through a joint venture formed with DMI Finance.
"Content is a big part of our business. We will be investing in the studio and other capabilities as the month goes by. It will be set-up before the end of season 1 (of College Rivals esports tournament) which is in February. College Rival is the first IP. Beyond that we are looking at original content IPs and other esports format IPs while we will continue to grow College Rival," Baillie said.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of esports tournament College Rivals.
"We expect over 80,000 students to participate in season 1 of College Rival. The platform will also work as a talent search platform. It will help us screen the best gamers," Baillie said.
Ampverse DMI will have a gaming truck that will travel through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module

Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava becomes NGT chairperson

Reaching consensus on Jaipur call for action to promote global trade: Goyal

'New history has been written,' says PM Modi as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

India conquers the Moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

He said that the company will develop several products and merchandise in collaboration with DMI for e-commerce etc.
Ampverse DMI has started operations in India with 8-10 employees which it plans to increase to 50 employees in the next 12-18 months, Baillie said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Singapore India gaming industry

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon