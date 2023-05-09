Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

Female cheetah 'Daksha', translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa, died on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively.

"Daksha was found in injured condition in the morning by a monitoring team of KNP. She was immediately given necessary medication and treatment but she died around 12 noon," the official said.

Daksha was released in enclosure number one and two male cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were released from boma 7 (enclosure) for mating, but it appears that the male cheetahs turned violent during the process which is a normal thing, the official added.

In such a scenario, it is difficult for the monitoring team to interfere while the female cheetah died.

Cheetahs Sasha' and 'Uday', who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and later, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, officials had said.

Also Read Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise: Wildlife expert Flight bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park takes off from South Africa 12 cheetahs brought from SA served first meal at Kuno National Park in MP 12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park: Ex-WII official Order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for customers: Insurers Riots had actually been in decline before Manipur's May violence Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar; receives first Indian cargo 'The Kerala Story' will be tax-free in U'khand, CM says it depicts truth SC frowns at statements on scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka